MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 678.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 250,402 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,824,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,661,000 after purchasing an additional 293,925 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,304,000 after purchasing an additional 240,564 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 742,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,088,000 after purchasing an additional 86,091 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,005,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.12.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

