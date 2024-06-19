MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Stock Price Up 4.9%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.31 and last traded at $75.31. Approximately 24,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 32,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.77.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. The company has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.