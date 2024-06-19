MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Stock Price Up 4.9%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.31 and last traded at $75.31. Approximately 24,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 32,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.77.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. The company has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35.
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
