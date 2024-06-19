Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 25,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Road Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BGT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 64,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,883. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

