Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,730 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.3% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,395,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after acquiring an additional 374,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.81. The company had a trading volume of 782,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,575. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.44 and its 200 day moving average is $115.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

