Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,033,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,010,490. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

