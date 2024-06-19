Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) was down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 204,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 171,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

