Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report) were down 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Approximately 8,903,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 2,215,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

Minoan Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market cap of £6.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Minoan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minoan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minoan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.