MoneyHero (MNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 24th.

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect MoneyHero to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MoneyHero Price Performance

Shares of MNY opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. MoneyHero has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

MoneyHero Company Profile

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

