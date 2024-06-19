Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 1,102 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

VMI stock traded up $4.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.52. 175,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,621. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.02. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $303.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

