Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NTR traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $51.01. 1,702,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.85.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTR

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.