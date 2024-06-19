Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PTC were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PTC by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.03. 805,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

