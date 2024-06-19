Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,377,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,985,000 after buying an additional 83,381 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,550,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,273,000 after acquiring an additional 334,381 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,872,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,381,000 after purchasing an additional 144,945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,066,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,321,000 after purchasing an additional 231,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.31. 2,458,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,309. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.76 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

