Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $12.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $504.28. 3,431,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,767. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $479.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.18. The company has a market cap of $456.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $504.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

