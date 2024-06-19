Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.52 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $74,977,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,415,000 after purchasing an additional 272,113 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $23,356,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 128,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $18,779,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,781. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.55. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.96 and a 52 week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.