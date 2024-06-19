Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $396,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,913 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Shell were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Shell by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Shell by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,162,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $58.14 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

