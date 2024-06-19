Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,516 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 160.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,829,000 after buying an additional 120,499 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 431,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 900,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $36.57.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

