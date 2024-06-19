Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $6,110,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,293,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $6,389,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,956,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,109. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.88. The stock has a market cap of $180.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

