Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 124,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

WES stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

