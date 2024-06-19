Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 414 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,168,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $1,598,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 519.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 186,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $29,971,593.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 682,564,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,572,076,937.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 186,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $29,971,593.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 682,564,486 shares in the company, valued at $109,572,076,937.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,811,370 shares of company stock worth $1,130,121,394. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.61. 5,711,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,016,359. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.84 and a 52-week high of $182.67. The stock has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

