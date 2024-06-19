Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $155.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DELL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Up 5.1 %

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

DELL stock opened at $149.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.44.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,019,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $112,173,482.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,971,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,019,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $112,173,482.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,971,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,876,742 shares of company stock valued at $893,291,618. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.