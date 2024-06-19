Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

