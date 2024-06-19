Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 2.2% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Tesla by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,134 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $184.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.23. The stock has a market cap of $589.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.