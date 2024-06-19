Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

NEE stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

