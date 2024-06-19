Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 1.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $389.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.36 and a 200-day moving average of $306.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $394.64. The firm has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,500 shares of company stock worth $102,952,345 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

