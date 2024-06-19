Moseley Investment Management Inc. Makes New $272,000 Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,334,000 after purchasing an additional 619,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,714 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 63,053 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,416,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,025 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

