Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,688 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of XT stock opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $61.47.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

