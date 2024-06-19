M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 374 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

SON opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

