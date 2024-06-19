M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,102 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,102 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.