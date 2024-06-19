M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $522.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $233.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.80.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

