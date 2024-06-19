Nabors Industries Ltd. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.99) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Nabors Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($1.99) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.97). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($5.85) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.38) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($2.92). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $743.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.59 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NBR. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

NYSE:NBR opened at $62.99 on Monday. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $59.90 and a 12 month high of $141.47. The firm has a market cap of $673.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average is $79.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Elm Ridge Management LLC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth $15,392,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 396,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

