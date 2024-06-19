Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.88

Nano (XNO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Nano has a market capitalization of $117.70 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,112.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.09 or 0.00602230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00113353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00036664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.74 or 0.00260707 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00043254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00067797 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

