Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Nayax in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NYAX opened at $22.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.74 million, a PE ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31. Nayax has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.93 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nayax will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Nayax by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Nayax during the 1st quarter worth $9,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Nayax during the 1st quarter worth $1,302,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nayax during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Nayax during the 1st quarter worth $2,620,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

