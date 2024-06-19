NBC Securities Inc. Buys 30,535 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

CIBR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.12. 318,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,200. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $59.33.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

