NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CDW by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after purchasing an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in CDW by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after purchasing an additional 55,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW traded up $4.20 on Wednesday, hitting $230.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,926. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.96 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.06.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

