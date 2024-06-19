NBC Securities Inc. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Free Report) by 184.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,599 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOCL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,902,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SOCL stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 29,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,038. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.17 million, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94.

About Global X Social Media Index ETF

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

