NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 1,116 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,557 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,696,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308,252 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.96. 2,212,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

