NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 1,884 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRE stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $75.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,443,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.93%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

