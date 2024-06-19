NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 37,773 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 2,029.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,773 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 1,042.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,185,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,711,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,556. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $33.66.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.