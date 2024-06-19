NBC Securities Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,610,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,734,000 after buying an additional 251,863 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $839,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

