Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.5% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 50.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 146,206 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,208,000 after buying an additional 49,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 25.3% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,921 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $9.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $685.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,166. The business’s 50 day moving average is $617.83 and its 200 day moving average is $572.64. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $687.06. The stock has a market cap of $295.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price objective (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

