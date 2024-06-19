Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

NFLX stock traded up $9.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $685.67. 2,943,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,166. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $617.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $687.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price target (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.