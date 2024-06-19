Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 1.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $750.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $687.06 and last traded at $685.67. Approximately 2,943,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,571,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $675.83.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $295.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $617.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

