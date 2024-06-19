Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,710,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,433,000 after acquiring an additional 150,485 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 968,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,903,000 after buying an additional 34,662 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after buying an additional 364,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $105,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,965.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,697 shares of company stock worth $12,700,915. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,423. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day moving average of $134.95. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.02 and a twelve month high of $148.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

