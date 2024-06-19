NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stake Lifted by Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners comprises approximately 2.5% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,374 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 64.4% during the third quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,583,336 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $106,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $144,506,000 after purchasing an additional 774,665 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 648,775 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 2.6 %

NEP stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $28.06. 1,393,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 117.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

