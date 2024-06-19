Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 2.3% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 247.4% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 340.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 312,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 91,232 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.20. 9,664,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,570,362. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.95.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $902,050. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.