Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up 0.5% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,898 shares of company stock worth $27,046,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LHX traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.45. 585,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $226.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.28 and its 200-day moving average is $211.46.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.