Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 109,506 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,164,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,213,000 after purchasing an additional 969,199 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 111,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,554. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

