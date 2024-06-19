Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.20 Per Share

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Northern 3 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Northern 3 VCT Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NTN opened at GBX 83 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £123.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,150.00 and a beta of 0.16. Northern 3 VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 82.50 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 87.50 ($1.11). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.39.
Northern 3 VCT Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northern 3 VCT
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Northern 3 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 3 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.