Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.20 Per Share

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Northern 3 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Northern 3 VCT Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NTN opened at GBX 83 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £123.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,150.00 and a beta of 0.16. Northern 3 VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 82.50 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 87.50 ($1.11). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.39.

Get Northern 3 VCT alerts:

Northern 3 VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern 3 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 3 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.