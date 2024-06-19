Northside Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 706,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,036 shares during the period. NU accounts for approximately 1.5% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NU by 37.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in NU during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.74.

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,518,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,391,302. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

