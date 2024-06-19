Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Northside Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $298.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.51. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $298.78.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

